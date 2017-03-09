When life gives you hospital beds, find your inner balconies

Today, I saw a Black Kite skirting past the opaque moon against a teal-blue evening sky. It was a refreshing change of scenery. Considering I had been bed-ridden since February. About two weeks ago, my spinal chord was operated upon. The disc bulge in my lower vertebrae had become worse. There was a growing risk of suffering permanent nerve damage on my left leg.
So, I had decided to opt for surgery. Now, I have a giant scar to show for it. If things don’t go according to plan, I may have a T-Shirt idea. Buy one for yourself and get two for your friends. But, strictly no refunds. I have a mouth, below my nostrils, to feed.
I need two more weeks of rest before I can walk comfortably, drive the car, sleep without medication, take a shower without a shiver, quite literally, creeping up my spine, and so on.
These days, I am mostly confined to bedrooms. I am unable to read because I have to keep changing my posture. So, I watch television. I double-check my inability to wriggle my ears. And I cross a daily of 5 levels in Angry Birds 2. But I feel a lot better these days; as opposed to the ghoulish experience that was the post-surgery stint at the hospital.
Especially since I can sit on the balcony and watch resident birds go about their businesses. Sometimes, I get to see sunlit clouds pass through one another. It is very relaxing. I think about how the weather effortlessly turns into a giant paintbrush when the canvas has an audience of one. And how I don’t have to pee into a container anymore.
I live in the heart of the city, but there are clumps of greenery around. I can spot Black Kites, Asian Koels, Rufous Treepies, White-Throated Kingfishers, Rose-Ringed Parakeets, Indian Mynahs, Rock Pigeons and House Crows. Plus, I have Coppersmith Barbets for neighbors. They show up twice a day – with their fiery red plumes and yellowing summer-sauced cheeks.
I have started photographing birds every morning. It is comforting to hold a camera after two months. The sun has also become my object of affection. I look at it through the lens, like a doting father would someone else’s child. We play peekaboo with each other.
Sometimes, airplanes join us. But we don’t particularly care for their noisy participation.
I have begun to notice that it is easy to be self-obsessed during a time like this. I hope that I don’t turn into a jerk who prattles about overcoming obstacles on a fancy hospital bed – with medical insurance.
But still, I wouldn’t want to forget any of it. I want to remember how I fought through the physical pain. The way I secretly longed for sympathy. Everyone who stood by me. All those who didn’t. The body weight I lost. Every new strand of white hair salting my sideburns. The worried expressions on my parents’ faces. The exciting news that my niece has started to learn to play the guitar. The anticipation of seeing Spotted Owlets again.
Being out there in the wild by the end of the year; back to a lifestyle that I was in love with. Being stuck inside four walls – listening to Jim Groce’s Time In A Bottle several times – until then.
Because scar tissues will leave you with lessons that last longer than those inspired by lectures. They teach you that things can go wrong all the time. But it does not mean that you should lead your lives in fear and anxiety. Find your own inner balconies.
And sit out there, patiently.
Because it can be exhausting to try and control your own life’s narrative. It probably requires a lot of effort and patience. But, rolling with the punches before moving on isn’t easy either. In fact, that road can often be rockier.
You may lose friends along the way. Feel bitter. Become more cynical. And grow impatient about failures. But there is a strange kind of comfort in it. One that isn’t necessarily visible to the naked eye. Or that soothes an aching heart It’s just a warm and fuzzy sensation. A lightning bolt of confidence. While it may be impossible to ascertain just how important that is, once you feel it – you will realize that you wouldn’t want it any other way.
Now, I wouldn’t want anyone to go through a major surgery just to pick up a few life’s lessons that can be probably found in a Deepak Chopra tweet. But, if you stumble at some point, do believe in your own strength to wipe the dust off your bruised knees and pick yourself up.
And to my Owlets, Flycatchers, Warblers, Munias, Shrikes, Bulbuls, Orioles, Kestrels and dear readers, I will see you again soon.
When life gives you
hospital beds,
turn those
sunlit windows
into your
inner balconies
instead.
(Photographs: Chetpet, Chennai)
35 comments
So good to see your post! I’m sorry you are having to go through this. Perhaps binge-watching 4-5 seasons of your favorite show on Netflix (provided you can get this) will cure the ill. Or writing (which is probably more productive).
Wishing you a quick path to a full recovery…and one that leads to a treasure trove of beautiful birdies.
PS – Black Kite!! (hair on fire)
Thank you Shannonroo ❤ It all happened so suddenly. But, I am much better these days.
Pssssttt…I ended up watching 3 full seasons of Shark Tank. Because I couldn’t sit upright to write until the past few days.
Like the guv once said, “I’ll be back” (big smile).
What a brilliant post and I know just what you mean about inner balconies. I found them too in the hospital after surgery. I called them inner resources, but they are exactly the same thing and once you find you have, and can rely on them, things forever change. Birds definitely link to this in my mind too. They show me daily how to live.
I hope you are feeling better soon.
Much appreciated, Cindy. I am glad you found yours during a time of need. Resources indeed.The tools that matter when most things fail. Clink! Here’s to recovery of strength through the wings of our feathered friends.
Very sorry to hear about your surgery and hospitalisation. I pray and wish you a Godspeed recovery.
Thank you very much for your kind words, Sandeep.
Yeah, that’s a problem with the New Age, ain’t it? It can make hard-earned wisdom sound indistinguishable from banal, pre-fab aphorisms.
I hope you’ll soon be up, about and back to chasing your symbols of unattainable freedom. In the meantime I’m sending you a fellow cripple from my garden who was quickly restored to health (it’s a juvenile barking owl).
Awww look at that fellow! Absolutely adorable. Thank you so much for them fighting words, Carbogal.
“Pre fab aphorisms” – Hahaha I like how that sounds!
So THAT’s where you’ve been! Poor thing! But Croce’s music has magical healing powers, so you are absolutely doing the right thing. Be strong, heal fast, hang in there!
Thank you, Gretchen. I discovered Croce, much like putting up a brave face, very late in life!
But yes, I will survive (smile)
Good to see you return my talented friend, a bit of advice…stairs are NOT your friend. Be mindful of how you traverse them in either direction, forever. There are of course numerous other formerly simple tasks that are no longer so, and each one should be approached very carefully, but my aching, old back prevents me from further listing them! Rest long and well my friend, there are many more birds and undiscovered “balconies” yet to explore.
Thank you so much, Doc. That was very encouraging. I am still following the words of advice you had given earlier. Soft-padding has become my dear friend. Tempted to buy animal-themed fluffy shoes at some point in time.
The once simple chores may infuriate me later. For now, I am grateful that I am able to do a lot more than I was in February.
Silver linings, I suppose. I wish I had a playbook to show for it!
oooooh ok so that’s where you have been 😦 very sorry to hear that. but glad that you will be back on your feet real soon. don’t strain yourself by blogging too much. we are not going anywhere 🙂 🙂 take care, Chris!!
D’awwww! Adored how you said “We”. I will take a “you” with just as big of a smile. Thank you abundantly, M.
A little more irreverence in your post, and I will be convinced that you are healed.
Get well soon.
Hehehe thanks LG. I promise not to bend my back doing it, though!
Sorry to know this, but glad you are back!!! Look forward to see more and more 🙂 Must admit great shots from a balcony. Get well soon dear!!
Thank you, Madhavi, much appreciated (big smile)
Drats! No wonder you were hardly posting much. Good to know you are doing better. Stay safe and keep a positive frame of mind, C. Take care. Waiting for you to get back on two feet!
Me too! Especially, my left foot. It aches for consistency. Giggles. Thanks, Parv.
Tried reaching you over the phone but when I didn’t get a response, I was wondering if you had closed the doors to your inner balcony on me.
So sorry to hear that while I anguished over your silence, you were grappling with surgery.
Relieved to read that you are doing so much better and managed to pick some profound life lessons while at it. Bravo my friend!
Ive been trying to reach for my inner balconies too. Sometimes, I manage to step out, hold the windblown railing and let the silence recharge the dimming resilience. Other times, the wet pillow does a stand up job of keeping the nightmares away…
Not to drag you into my dark corners for I am so happy that you found your footrest on that balcony wall. The grey in the sideburns is well earned my dear C.
Call when you get your strength back. Lets hope I take that call on my sunny balcony.
Aww apologies, Som. Yes, my phone hasn’t been my companion over the past month. And my mind was too cluttered. I knew you would understand. Thank you so much for your beautiful and kind words. They mean a lot to me. I hope to be back on my feet by the end of the month.
We shall talk soon, dear friend. Keep pursuing your inner balconies. I know for sure that you have the knack and perseverance to find them.
so sorry to learn this Christy…hope you recover fully & soon…take care..& thank you for the post…
Thank you very much, Sumana. Feeling much better, these days.
Friend Christy,
May the sweet scents and songs of Spring pull you gently back onto the River of life hungry for all the magic of being.
Tio
Thank you, dear friend, for those beautiful words of encouragement.
I so enjoyed reading your post and wish you a speedy recovery.
Thank you very much, Christine!
Beautiful rendition of a positive attitude in a challenging time. You rock! 👏
Aww thank you so much!
The koel is a timid and elusive bird. It is a surprise how you caught it in your camera.
They are my neighbors, so I have all the time in the world to observe their timings. And some luck too.
