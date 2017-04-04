Republic nation of rape

At an outdoor event a few years ago, a group of youngsters was promoting awareness of the rising number of sex crimes in India. They were strongly urging those nearby to just say “NO” to rape. The first thing I wondered was whether anyone had walked up to them and nervously insisted on saying “YES” instead.
The slogan makes no sense to me. The average Indian must be aware that rape is a heinous act. But sometimes, knowledge isn’t even three-quarters the battle won. People know for a fact that junk food is bad for health. That doesn’t stop them from clogging their arteries.
The problem is that many Indians don’t understand what rape is. And it causes them to either subliminally encourage it or passively ignore it.
Rape, at least in India, is a reiteration of gender politics. It stems from the sexual/social frustrations of a patriarchal society. Along with it, archaic power trips that walk the line between misogyny and pseudo-science. In rural and urban communities, young men are conditioned to exercise control over a woman’s physicality. They see evidence of it, all around them.
From micro-managing how women explore their sexuality to ostracizing them during menstrual cycles. Dictating how many children they ought to give birth to. And ignoring just how poor the state of public governance is, as far as health and safety measures are concerned. Even in educated, socially liberal and supportive Indian families, sinister undertones of gender inequality creep in. Whether restricting education, asking for dowries, engaging in marital rape or following the dynamics of breadwinner vs homemaker.
In 2013, a friend had given me the opportunity to co-create a documentary pitch on India’s rape culture. We wanted to focus on the post-verdict scenario of the Soni Sori case, with references to the military-assisted rapes in Kashmir and the Vachathi gang rape incident. We had tried to research as much as we could, on the subject matter. While I had known, prior to that, there existed a deep-rooted national disrespect towards women, I was startled at how structured the culture of rape has been.
These are some of the prominent types of rape in India.
- Marital rape that goes unnoticed in urban and rural India and still remains a non-criminal offense according to the Indian Penal Code
- Systematic rape as a form of social dominance against “unwanted” ethnic communities and other minorities
- Gang rape perpetrated out of sexual frustration and social anxiety of Indian males
- State/military rape carried out by state officials and army officials in conflict-stricken areas
- Corrective rape committed in communities to enforce gender stereotypes (Also, well-documented in South Africa)
Unfortunately, the average Indian refuses to discuss rape as an issue unless a TV news channel broadcasts an over-produced montage of some high profile incident. Even then, it would turn from being a watercooler conversation to a repugnant meme that someone gregariously forwards to a WhatsApp group.
The only way to fight it is to formalize the need for awareness. Once again, the hope for humanity rests inside the tiny, unkempt heads of the children. We need to educate them that rape culture has been intricately woven into the fabric of our country’s history. Especially, before post-pubescence takes over and they are already on their way towards becoming monsters themselves. Not just rapists, stalkers, psychopaths, and misogynists, but the sort of Indian who chooses to ignore just how unsafe this country is for women.
Saying “no” to rape is not going to change anything. Instead, we must dig deeper to remove the cancerous growth of patriarchal-fueled sexual violence. Because unless there is a significant unlearning curve, the rate of gender-based crimes will continue to be on the rise.
Stripped and torn,
a damsel unlearns.
Her thighs leak crimson
and her eyes – salt and dirt,
lorded over by wolves,
with tunnel vision, taking turns.
They whistle for the rats
to come and get their fingers greasy too,
they advertise – “bring your friends,
the neighbors and the military coup”;
the great Indian rape tradition
proudly continues.
Thank you for raising awareness of this.
The sad reality of a developing India. Beautifully written.
I hope soon we don’t have to anymore. Sigh.
Reblogged this on Open Mouth, Insert Foot Syndrome.
Some victims feel men have become even more temerarious with the recent reportage of rape. That none of the recent convictions have served as a deterrent. How can they when rape-perpetrating juveniles are let off and offered a college degree in return for their crime? The police are only thoroughly bungling the incident in Bangalore offering even more encouragement to next time offenders that they can do as they will without fear.
It’s worse than remaining a mute spectator… as you said, the system is encouraging it. It’s not like we can say “what we can expect from a government that decriminalizes marital rape”.
We, as Indian citizens, deserve a whole lot effing more than this nonsense.
Thank you for this great information, I actually like this blog. I will visit your blog regularly for some latest post.
We need more people like you who are unafraid of tackling such a sensitive issue.
harsher punishment, alan…I hate to admit it, but an eye for an eye seems like a pragmatic solution, i can’t imagine anything else but fear striking hesitance in these monsters.
i was really shocked when the first stories about rapes in india were finding their way into the news over here… and i do hope that the government will deal with this in a non-compromise way… this is very well written
i really really hope so too
Ever considered taking on a photography apprentice? 😀
awww anytime you are down here, comrade.. consider it done!
Thanks, man, I know you mean it too!
Bitter sweet. However, this topic needs to be expressed and I’m glad you did.
Very powerful, well said.
A six year old, Ahmedabad. Very recently.
http://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/ahmedabad-man-held-for-brutal-sexual-assault-on-6-year-old/
Way too many cases such as these on a daily basis, sushi. I hope we are never desensitized to it.
Depressing. But needs to be said.
well said and it does need to be said…
The other day I read a blog about issues in India, which was nothing but a stupid rant. Reading your blog makes sense, because the points are so well put and issue is addressed logically.
However, I don’t agree with calling a country or state as state of rape or rape capital as we had heard it earlier. A group of ill-minded and desperate people can never have enough power to change the state in their favor. Instead we should be focusing on awareness and the government needs to improvise their stupid illogical laws.
The fact that marital rape is legal and not a criminal act makes me believe we are a misogynistic and patriarchal nation. That’s just one facet of the problem too. Unreported India has so many more sub-textual histories attached to it that I can’t look at India as a country that is even trying to bring about gender equality in any which way. These are my personal views and I do appreciate the hope that lingers in you, K.
“Corrective rape.” What a horrifying phrase. I imagine it to have real meaning only if the rapist went after a razor-blade filled vagina.
It is. I have read it takes place in South Africa and the Middle East too.
It happens here in the U.S. Also. I’d be surprised if there were many places that Don,t share that shame.
Yeah true jane, as I had replied to a comment by geokalpataru, it just bothers me that it is systematic and deep-rooted as a part of the fabric of our culture, which we, as Indians, seem to hold on to as a twisted homage or perhaps a sick commitment. But yeah the collective consciousness is misogynistic at large.
unfortunately this ‘thing’ happens everywhere. it might be true that India might have a problem with that, as the State, as you claim, doesn’t provide any protection but instead closes its eye in what is happening. but lets not be hypocrites here..women all over the world are being raped and physically(and mentally) abused, unfortunately..whether they report this behavior or not is another matter. even in ‘civilized’ London where i spent 6.5 years it saddened me watching the news, reading the newspapers, taking the tube and witnessing harassment, attempts of rape and physical abuse toward women(i studied psychology so we had access to information like this). i think and i agree with what you say, it is the fact that we men, grow up feeling superior and with a slight misogynistic behavior..this is the society we live in (not only in India but in the whole world women are being advertised as a product, take a good look at the media)..it is up to the family first and foremost to blame if a man thinks and feels like that..
this was a very informative and useful post, and coming from a man it adds up more value..and gives me hope
Perfectly encapsulated, dear friend. I do agree that it is a global issue. If I may add something, I think th it is more systematic and state-sponsored in third world / developing nations which makes its citizens seem a bit more apathetic. Thank you again for the in depth comment, bud, I would love to read a post by you on this!
“…look at our own lives and say “yes” to gender equality.” This is a wonderful outlook, but even in America, the Patriarchal society still rules with an iron fist. Too many wish to remain uninvolved and look the other way; it’s how the ones with power keep their power. And the ones with power (here) are still unequivocally male. Our species needs a serious paradigm shift.
Yeah Shannon looking the other way might not be as misogynistic but just as harmful. Great point about power. A cataclysmic shift is what we need to salvage what we can of our “humanity”.
