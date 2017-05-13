Mama said there will be days like this

As a child, I was in awe of the role that my mother played in my life. But I was baffled that she had the final say on everything I did. She could take decisions on my behalf. Order me around to do chores. Create arbitrary rules I had to abide by. Even though it worked out in my favor, I wasn’t comfortable with the kind of power that this woman could wield over me. It weakened me in a peculiar way that she could correct all my wrongs – without even consulting me.
Only as an adult, I realized how important it was to have had a loving and supportive mother while growing up. I could never adequately convey to her just how grateful I was. I still cannot; at least, not in ways that she may want me to.
After I was born, my mom had to give up on her career as a professor, a career she held close to her heart, to take care of me. Along the way, she has relinquished varying degrees of her strength and dignity to create a better life for me. When I was young, she had to apologize to the neighbors for my tomfoolery. Come up with answers to justify my insolence to teachers. Protect me from facing the consequences of my irresponsible actions. Worse, deal with my adolescent angst as patiently as possible.
As I grew older, it began to amaze me that she continued to do so without expecting anything in return besides my own safety and success. It was merely unfortunate that we had always disagreed on the grounds they should be measured upon. But most of the time, she was always the first to compromise.
As for the rest of us, in the family, we do not wear our hearts on our sleeves. We are a bit awkward about displaying our feelings for one another. While it has not diminished the value that we brought to each other’s lives, it has made it tougher to sense the roots beneath the soles of our feet. And if it was not for her tireless efforts, I may have felt out of place and disconnected – no matter where I was or who I was with.
Also, earlier this month I found out that her grand uncle used to love photographing birds in the city.
I can never do justice to everything she has done for me. I cannot pay her back for all the love, affection, and pocket money she has given me. Maybe I should hug her tightly and tell her that she means to more to me than a sentimental blog post.
Over the years, I have had the privilege of witnessing the roles that mothers play in the animal kingdom. During one lazy afternoon in the Kodaikanal hills, I saw a Bonnet Macaque feed her child and put him to sleep. Eager to take a few photographs, I moved towards them. Stepping over dry leaves to catch a better glimpse of them, I was starting to become a nuisance.
His mama was none too pleased with me. Because the little fellow seemed threatened by my presence. So, she began flaying her arms, threateningly, at me. But I ignored her and continued being an intrusive dolt. It didn’t strike me then that I was interrupting a moment of tenderness between a woman and her child (watch video).
It was as though my priorities were more important than hers simply because they were mine. I am unsure whether I was merely confident or if I was being a selfish jerk.
I am sorry, mama Macaque. I can only promise to try and be nicer from this moment on.
She gave me roots
as I kept pestering her
for a million other things.
Then, she gave me the freedom,
to grow myself
a fresh pair
of wings.
(Photographs: Bandipur, Valparai, Chennai)
(Video: Kodaikanal)
27 comments
http://goo.gl/x2xzN5
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing compares to a mama… I don’t believe in unconditional love but I know a mum’s live Is the closest possible I’d get to unconditional. …loved your post ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
thanks priya. and yes, tis the only thing close to such a concept
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you have these sacred connections; gives me something true and beautiful to read. Thanks for sharing 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
the pleasure and privilege is duly mine, kind sire
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s something raw and beautiful when you see the young one being nurtured out in the wild…recently watched a pride of lions, with the young cub feeding and papa watching mom and son with one eye open…quite fabulous. Great post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh woaw that sounds spectacular. you are a lucky soul. thanks again for stopping and leaving a trail
LikeLike
This is so wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Mother Earth. Mother Love. Mother Mine. And so blessed. Thank you for gently pushing back the curtain on my beautiful mother’s memory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I m touched, comrade, thank you
LikeLike
Just perfect. The video is so cool! LL Cool 🙂
A mothers love, hey. Nothing ever compares; ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ever ever! Thanks all caps jessie
LikeLiked by 1 person
O_O that video, C. Please tell me that you’ve not edited the video and THEY were listening to the song. 0:02 is what I am talking about. How well tuned is that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe I ll tell you just that D wink wink
LikeLike
As a mama and a daughter, your post warmed my heart. Watched the video without sound; perhaps I should turn it on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sharon, I m glad it resonated. And oh noooes, the music should not be revolutionIised, my sister, silence might work better
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 🙂 Read this at just the time when I would understand and agree whoelheartedly with what you have to say. Beautifully written and connected with nature…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thanks Sheth, I am touched that it struck a chord with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful pictures
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, buddy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a pleasure
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mothers and their children are part of each other. Forever.
Hugs. Nice post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you, Val ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Pic
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Mukul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
welcome
LikeLiked by 1 person