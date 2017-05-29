Episode 1: Nothing in particular about death

Alright, here we go. The first episode of the Nothing In Particular (NIP) is up and running. We kick things off by talking about death.
Listen: Totally Killing It
NIP is a weekly podcast hosted by Shuveb Hussain and me. We pick vague topics and then, talk about (no prizes for guessing) nothing in particular. But I am sure that there is something in there for you. And you. And especially you there – looking as though someone just ran over your puppy. This one is for you. I hope that we can be a part of your car rides, water-cooler conversations, lunchtime discourses and late-evening introspections. Please do listen, subscribe to us on iTunes, and share it with anyone who may be interested.
Remember, dear children. We have only just begun.
shubh aarambh 🙂
Hehe nandri!
timing paathukonga, best to keep it in ten-minute capsules.
Some may even last for an hour, nanba. Especially when we feature guests. The second episode crosses that mark too. We sort of let the conversation naturally die and see how much of it makes for engaging material.
Edho, some confidence that people will listen (smile).
