Episode 3: Nothing in Particular about Spirituality

Have you heard the third episode of the ‘Nothing in Particular (NIP)’ podcast yet? We talk about spirituality, religion, how our search for inner peace is awesome and awkward, and why Paul Coelho is a very rich man.

Listen: Spirituality – Awkward and awesome at the same time

Follow us on Facebook @ Listen to NIP

NIP is a weekly podcast hosted by Shuveb Hussain and me. We pick vague topics and then, talk about (no prizes for guessing) nothing in particular. But I am sure that there is something in there for you. And you. And especially you there – looking as though someone just ran over your puppy. This one is for you. I hope that we can be a part of your car rides, water-cooler conversations, lunchtime discourses and late-evening introspections. Please do listen, subscribe to us on iTunes or on any of the Android-based podcast apps, and share it with anyone who may be interested.

Remember, dear children, this is what you’ll get…

(Image: Pixabay)